CORVALLIS, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes was released from the hospital and was able to travel home with the team, according to a Utah spokesperson.

Barnes relieved starter Nate Johnson in the third quarter of Friday’s 21-7 loss to Oregon State, and took a hit to the chest from Beavers defender Calvin Hart Jr. A roughing the passer penalty was called, and Hart was ejected from the game for targeting.

Just the most blatant, obvious roughing the passer/targeting cheap shot you could think of. WTF was the Oregon State dude thinking? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/S2h2AiSLmZ — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) September 30, 2023

After the game, head coach Kyle Whittingham said Barnes was rushed to the hospital and he was “very concerned” about him.

“The main thing is he is in the hospital right now and we’re very concerned about him and his health,” Whittingham said. “That’s the key right now. His performance pales compared to that.”

There is no word on what exact injuries Barnes suffered, but the good news is he was released from the hospital and is back home in Utah.

Barnes began the season as the Utes starting quarterback, but was replaced in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 20-13 win over Baylor in Week 2.

With Cam Rising still out while recovering from off-season ACL surgery, Johnson appears to be the only healthy quarterback available right now.

Whittingham also said defensive lineman Logan Fano and running back Charlie Vincent also suffered what appear to be significant injuries.

Utah has a bye week before hosting Cal October 14.