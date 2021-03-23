Britain Covey feels stronger and faster than ever before

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – If it seems like Britain Covey has been at Utah for many years, that’s because he has.

The 24-year-old junior wide receiver actually still has two years of eligibility remaining as he continues to work out during spring practice.

Covey’s first year at Utah was way back in 2015. After serving a two-year mission, Covey redshirted in 2019 because of a knee injury, then COVID-19 hit in 2020. Covey thought of maybe testing the NFL waters after last year’s five-game season, but he didn’t want to end his Utah career that way.

“Mostly because I only got to play in three games last year,” Covey said about why he came back. Had I had a whole season, I think that might have been a consideration. But I’ve been wanting to have another full season with the guys now for two years now.”

At 24, Covey has heard every old man joke from his teammates, from a health standpoint, Covey says he’s never felt better.

“I am stronger than I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’m faster, and I believe that I’m less susceptible to injury because of what I’ve tried to do on my own.”

Covey’s value to the team isn’t just about his leadership skills, which is important. But Covey also has big-time playmaking ability. Last season in just three games, Covey had 19 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns, plus returned a punt for score.

“A ton of value in so many areas,” Whittingham said. “Not just with his outstanding ability to play the slot receiver. I think he’s not one of if not the best return guys in the country, especially on punt return. But I think his leadership. He’s been there and done that and knows the program inside and out.”

“It is really cool to be an older guy on the team,” Covey said. “Leadership can be expressed in many different ways. The older I get, the more I realize how personal it needs to be for it to be genuine and authentic, and for people to really respect you.”