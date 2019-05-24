Brighton, Weber win state soccer championships Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brighton, Weber win state soccer titles prev next

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - The Brighton and Weber High soccer teams back on top.

The Bengals won the 5A state soccer title, beating Olympus in overtime, 3-2.

Braxton Jones scored the game-winner on a header in the 89th minute off a corner kick from Alex Fankhauser, just seconds before going to penalty kicks.

"I went up to the 18 right there," Jones said. "London Botelho said 'Get a head on this' so I just went ahead and did what I could do."

Olympus took the early 1-0 ead on a goal by Din Huremovic, but Brighton found the equalizer on a 30-yard rocket blast from Botelho.

Huremovic scored his second goal of the game in the second half to give the Titans a 2-1 lead, but Brighton found the equalizer on a goal by Brennon Neeley, setting up the dramatic overtime finish.

The Bengals were playing without leading scorer Josh Loomis, who was suspended for receiving two yellow cards in the semifinals.

"We don't have captains on our team," said Brighton head coach Brett Rosen. "We have a team leadership model and everyone stepped up today, especially our seniors. Twenty years ago I played in this game as a player. I didn't think anything would be greater but watching these kids come together and come back to win today, this is amazing."

This is Brighton's first state title in 10 years.

in the 6A championship game, Weber completed an improbably run to the title, winning a defensive battle against Copper Hills, 1-0.

Kolton Obray scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute off a crossing pass from Luke Johnson.

Charles Wheelwright made eight saves for the victories Warriors.

"It feels so good," Wheelwright said. "t's all worth it in the end. All the hard work you put in every day. We want to play. We trained for this moment right now. It's freaking awesome because it paid off in the end and now we're state champs, baby!"

"Hard, challenging saves," said head coach Matthew LeDuc about Wheelwright. "He's come through. He's been an anchor in the back for us. He's just an awesome player."

This is Weber's second state title ever, and its first in 15 years.

Weber, which finished third in Region 1, defeated a higher seeded team in every round of the playoffs, including #1 seeds Cyprus, Pleasant Grove and finally, Copper Hills.