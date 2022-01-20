UPDATE: Brenna Huckaby will be allowed to compete in 2022 Paralympic Games

Gold medal winner Brenna Huckaby of the United States competes in the women’s snowboard banked slalom sb-ll1 at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Brenna Huckaby’s fight to compete in the 2022 Paralympic Games has paid off.

A German court ruled on Thursday that Huckaby will be allowed to compete in the games with less impaired LL2 athletes in Beijing.

BEIJING 2022 – HERE I COME!



We did it! My appeal to be included in the Paralympic Games was successful!



More details coming soon but I wanted to thank you all so much for your support!!



This is a big win for disability inclusion, but there is always more work to be done. pic.twitter.com/S8cRqCooTc — Brenna Huckaby (@bren_hucks) January 20, 2022

Initially, the International Paralympic Committee ruled that Huckaby’s LL1 category had been eliminated because there were not enough female snowboarders to compete in the games. A minimum of six athletes from no fewer than three countries were needed to compete.

LL1 (lower limb) athletes are above the knee amputees, while LL2 are less impaired below the knee amputees.

Huckaby, who is currently competing at the World Championships in Norway, was willing to “compete up” against the less impaired snowboarders, and now she will have that chance.

Huckaby lost her leg at age of 14 after a battle with bone cancer. She moved to Park City at the age of 17 and learned how to snowboard, quickly becoming a world champion in her first year of competition.

Huckaby won two gold medals in the LL1 classification at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Korea.

The IPC expressed disappointment in the court’s decision.

“We are extremely surprised and disappointed at the court’s decision which shows a complete disregard for the rules and regulations of World Para Snowboard and the Beijing 2022 qualification criteria, and a lack of understanding of the classification system in Paralympic sport,” said Andrew Parsons, IPC President.

“We eagerly await the court’s written decision because in our view the rules for World Para Snowboard could not be clearer: athletes cannot participate in sport classes at the Paralympic Winter Games for which they are not eligible. Brenna is eligible for the SB-LL1 class and not the SB-LL2 class. Despite this, the court for whatever reason has dismissed the rulebook and ignored the Beijing 2022 Qualification Criteria.

“It goes without saying that the IPC is understanding of Brenna’s cause. She is a world class athlete and a Paralympic champion who is desperate to compete and represent her country at the very highest level. But she is not alone in wanting to do this. Across the world, there are thousands of Para athletes who want to compete in the Paralympic Games. However, due to the nature of the event – the pinnacle of Para sport – not every sport class and sport event can be included. As a result, there are always athletes who miss out and are disappointed.”

The 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing will begin March 4th.