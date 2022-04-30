LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Braxton Jones became just the fourth Southern Utah University football player ever taken in the NFL Draft, when he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round on Saturday.

Jones, a Murray High graduate, was the 168th overall selection, and the 15th offensive tackle drafted.

Jones joins quarterback Brad Sorensen in 2013 (7th round), cornerback Le’Shaun Sims (5th) and safety Miles Killebrew (4th) in 2016 as the only SUU Thunderbirds drafted in the 58-year history of the program.

Jones, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman, was a two-time first team All-Big Sky Conference player. He shined at the Senior Bowl, and ran a 4.96 40-yard dash, pretty much solidifying his draft status.

Jones appeared in 34 games over five seasons for the Thunderbirds. Last season, Jones made 11 starts at left tackle and was selected as a first-team FCS All-American.