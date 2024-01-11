SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Brant Kuithe is coming back for one more year.

The University of Utah tight end announced on social media that he will return for the 2024 season with the simple message, “Go Utes.”

Kuithe missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from knee surgery. Kuithe tore his ACL in week four against Arizona State in the 2022 season, and was unable to return. He was ruled out for 2023 season on October 21.

Kuithe is a 3-time All-Pac-12 performer, and could have entered the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, but chose to come back to school to try to win another Pac-12 Championship.

From 2018 to 2022, Kuithe had 148 catches for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 162 yards rushing with four more TD’s.

Kuithe, 24, will team up with quarterback Cam Rising, who also missed all of the 2023 season with a knee injury as the Utes move into the Big 12 Conference.

Kuithe will also team with former UCLA and American Fork tight end Carsen Ryan, who came to Utah through the transfer portal last month.

Kuithe earned second team All-Pac-12 honors after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. He has 32 straight games with a reception, including 30 career games with at least three.

His best season came in 2021, when he recorded a team high 611 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns.