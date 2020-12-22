Brandon Averette scores 30 points as BYU rolls past Texas Southern, 87-71

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Brandon Averette dropped a career-high 30 points, as the BYU basketball team rolled to an 87-71 win over Texas Southern Monday night at the Marriott Center.

Averette drained a game-high six 3-pointers against the Tigers (2-5) while also adding five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Averette shot 10 of 19 from the floor, including 6 of 13 from distance, in 33 minutes of action.

“We were stressing this game, probably more than we were San Diego State,” Averette said. “Those big-time, top 25 ranked games, we’re always going to show up for those games, but these kinds of lower-level games — teams tend to overlook those games and might slip up. Coach kept reminding us that this was going to be the hardest game of the year for us, and I think we took on that mentality, and we went out there and handled our business.”

Matt Haarms paced the Cougars (8-2) in the first half, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the first 20 minutes and finishing the game with four rebounds, one block and one steal. Alex Barcello recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 10 points and dishing out a career-high 10 assists to go along with four rebounds.

Richard Harward also reached double figures in scoring, tallying 13 points and adding five rebounds and four assists. Connor Harding added nine points and five assists while Caleb Lohner had six rebounds, two points, two assists and a steal.

As a team, BYU shot 48% from the field and 38% from three while holding Texas Southern to 41% shooting. The Cougars jumped out to a 28-15 lead just over eight minutes into the game and never let the Tigers come within nine points the remainder of the night.

BYU next takes on Weber State Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.