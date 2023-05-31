SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After testing the NBA waters, Utah center Branden Carlson has decided to return to school for his fifth season with the Utes.

The former Bingham High star led Utah in scoring (16.4) and rebounding (7.5) in earning first team All-Pac-12 honors.

“Utah has been my home, my court and my family,” Carlson said in a video released on Twitter. “This year, the NBA process has taught me a lot and showed me the level I aspire to be. But I’m not done here, not yet.”

Carlson played in 31 games last season for the Utes, and shot 49.6 percent from the field. He initially declared for the NBA Draft in March, but after working out for several teams, he decided to return to Utah for one more year.

“Legacy, that’s what is on my mind,” Carlson said. “My legacy as a Ute, as a player and as a teammate. There is unfinished business. I have more to give.”

Last season, Utah finished the year with a record of 17-15, and lost in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Utah has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

“I’m back, Utah,” Carlson said. “Let’s make this final year memorable. Go Utes.”