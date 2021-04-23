Brady Christensen should be second BYU player drafted

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After Zach Wilson hears his name called in Thursday’s NFL Draft, the next BYU player taken should be offensive lineman Brady Christensen.

Christensen goes 6-foot-6 and weighs 302 pounds. So how on Earth is able to run a 4.89 40-yard dash?

“I’ve known for a long time that I’m an athletic guy,” Christensen said. “I’m not just a big fat guy as some people may think we are, I knew I had that in me, so I was so excIted, so anxious to show what I can do.”

That is why he is being predicted to go early in the NFL draft, possibly has high as the second or third round. Christensen was a consensus first team AP All-American in 2020, and graded out as the best left tackle in the country.

He did nothing to hurt his draft stock at BYU Pro Day, as his 10’4″ broad jump was the longest for an offensive lineman ever.

“Obviously the film is your most important product,” Christensen said. “That’s what teams are looking at. But I think Pro Day can make teams re-evaluate or maybe re-think you or go back, watch film again and see something they missed.”

The highest drafted BYU offensive lineman was John Tait, who in the first round back in 1999. Christensen has actually been consulting Tait on how to get ready to play in the NFL.

“Tait played left tackle here, I’ve talked to him and also I’ve trained with about 14 or 15 O-lineman down in Dallas, Texas.”

From Bountiful High School to the big time, Brady Christensen wants to get even bigger before the season starts while maintaining his agility.

“I think at the next level, it’s important,” Christensen said. “You can’t only be a big guy, you have to be athletic. You’re blocking some of the most athletic guys on the filed so you have to match that athleticism.”

The NFL Draft gets underway Thursday, April 29th on ABC4 at 6:00 p.m.