Bradley, Brantley shine in Jazz Summer League loss

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz Summer League team had some good moments and some not-so-good moments in an 85-68 loss to Memphis at in front of 10.768 fans Vivint Smart Home Arena Monday night.

Tony Bradley scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, while rookie Jarrell Brantley added 11 points for the Jazz.

But Utah made just 4 of 24 three-pointers, as the Grizzlies pulled away for the victory.

“Right now it’s game one,” said Jazz Summer League coach Lamar Skeeter. “We want to keep things simple and let them understand our foundation and what we’re built on. As that comes, we’ll be able to do more and more.”

Bradley, who has a great opportunity to make the Jazz roster this year, made 6 of 12 shots from the field.

“I feel good,” said Bradley, who is beginning his third year with the team. “I feel like I can just improve with this team. I’m just trying to take that next step and just try to show myself that I can play with the Jazz.”

In his first NBA action since getting drafted in the second round out of Charleston, Brantley admitted he was nervous, as evidenced by the eight fouls he committed.

“This is my first NBA game, my first NBA experience,” Brantley said. “I’m OK with the eight fouls. I’m sure a lot of people back home will be clowning me saying that I’m still a hack. But it was fun. A little nerves is always good for me. Just to see the fans that come to a summer league game just to support us. It hurt a little bit that we couldn’t get a win, but it felt good.”

Fellow second round draft pick Justin Wright-Foreman had six points and three assists on 3 of 14 shooting. Miye Oni, a second round pick from Yale did not score, but had four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Isaiah Cousins and Willie Reed each had 12 points for Utah.

The Jazz continue Summer League action Tuesday night against Cleveland.