Brad Rock joins Real Sports Live

After 41 years as a Deseret News sportswriter, Rock shares favorite moments

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After covering Utah sports for 41 years, Brad Rock has seen it all.

The legendary Deseret News sportswriter retired back in August, and the “Rock Monster,” a nickname given to him by former Jazz broadcaster “Hot” Rod Hundley, joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to share some of his favorite memories over the last four decades.

From the Jazz making it to the NBA Finals, to Jim McMahon’s Hail Mary, to Real Salt Lake winning the MLS Cup, Rock has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in Utah sports history.

Click on the video to see the entire interview.

