OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Milika Satuala hit the game-winning shot with 31 seconds left, as Bountiful ended Springville’s reign atop the 5A girls basketball world with a 41-39 victory in the title game Saturday at Weber State.

Satuala scored 16 points including the game-winning jumper to lead the Redhawks, who finished the season on a 14-game winning streak and a record of 23-1.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever felt,” Satuala said. “I did not thing we were going to be here and I’m so excited. It makes me feel so happy, and I’m just glad that I can help my team.”

The Red Devils had won the previous two 5A state titles.

Taylor Harvey was the only other Bountiful player in double figures with 10 points. Brooke Pennington had 17 to lead Springville.y

“I feel awesome,” Harvey said. “We’re all tired, but it was all worth it. We all found a way to pull through, and all of our hard work this season just came together.”

In a defensive battle, Springville led by five points going into the fourth quarter, but got outscored by the Redhawks in the final period, 16-9.

Both teams made 17 field goals, but the Redhawks were much more efficient, making 47 percent of its shots as compared to 37 percent for the Red Devils.

“We fought so hard,” said Bountiful forward Jordan Harvey. “That team is such a talented team, and to beat a team like Springville, who won last year and won the year before, to finally take them out is such a great experience.”

Lizzie McConkey added nine points for Bountiful. This is Bountiful’s third state title in school history and its first since 2016.

Springville ends the year with a record of 23-3.