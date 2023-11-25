SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) Fifth-string quarterback Luke Bottari scored two rushing touchdowns, as the Utes closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 23-17 victory over Colorado.

Bottari, pressed into action due to an illness to Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson leaving the program, only threw ten passes, but the Utes racked up 268 yards on the ground, and held on for the win to improve to 8-4 on the season.

NCAA Football. Utah Utes vs. Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, November 25, 2023. © Bryan Byerly

Jaylon Glover rushed for a career-high 107 yards, while Ja’Quinden Jackson and Sione Vaki each added 68 yards rushing, as the Utes beat the Buffaloes for the seventh straight year.

This was both team’s final Pac-12 game, with both schools moving to the Big 12 Conference next season.

After Connor O’Toole sacked Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Van Fillinger, the Utes marched 58 yards capped by a 2-yard TD run by Bottari.

Cole Becker then drilled a 34-yard field goal to give Utah a 10-0 lead. But Colorado got back on the game on a trick play, when wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Edwards to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Both teams traded field goals to keep it a three point game at the half, 13-10. The Utes did not throw a pass until the opening play of the second quarter and piled up 135 rushing yards by halftime.

Bottari then scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, from one yard out, to stretch the Utah lead to 20-10.

It was 23-10 when Staub found Travis Hunter for an 18-yard touchdown to make it a six-point game with 7:31 left to go.

But the Buffaloes never got the ball back, as the Utes ate up the entire clock with 11 straight rushing plays to grind out the victory.

Making his first career start, Bottari completed 6 of 10 passes for 61 yards and no turnovers. Utah out-gained Colorado in total yards, 329 to 262.

Staub, starting in place of the injured Shadeur Sanders, completed 17 of 24 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Utah will now await its bowl destination, which will be announced next week.