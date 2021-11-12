Both Gach granted NCAA waiver, eligible to play for Runnin’ Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Both Gach is finally eligible to play again for the Utes basketball team.

Head coach Craig Smith announced that the NCAA has granted 6-6 guard his waiver and is immediately eligible to play.

“We are excited for Both first and foremost,” Smith said. “As I mentioned previously during our media availabilities, Both has been a consummate pro during this whole process, especially when he had to watch his teammates instead of helping them on the floor Tuesday night in our season opener. We can’t wait to have him join us back on the floor this Saturday!”

Gach, who transferred back to Utah after spending the 2020-21 season at Minnesota, will be eligible to make his 2021-22 season debut against Sacramento State this Saturday, Nov. 13, when the Utes and Hornets tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

The Austin, Minn., native averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his two seasons with the Utes while shooting .426 from the floor. During his lone season with the Golden Gophers, Gach averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting .401 from the floor and .808 from the stripe.