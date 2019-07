The Voice of the Jazz talks about Bojan Bogdanovic and free agency

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Craig Bolerjack, the voice of the Utah Jazz, joined Real Sports Live to talk about the team’s off-season.

From the impending free agent signing of Bojan Bogdanovic, to the trade for Mike Conley, to the start of Summer League, Bolerjack weighs in on what many are considering one the most successful off-seasons in team history.

Click on the video to see the entire interview with Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff.