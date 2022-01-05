Bogdanovic scores 36 as the Jazz beat Denver for 10th straight road win, 115-109

DENVER (ABC4 Sports) – Playing without Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside, the Utah Jazz still had enough to beat the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night for its 10th straight road win, 115-109.

Bojan Bodganovic scored a season-high 36 points, while Rudy Gay added 18 points off the bench as the Jazz moved to within 1.5 games of the top-seed in the Western Conference with its 16th victory in its last 19 games. Utah is now 14-3 on the road this season, tied for the best road record in the NBA this season.

Bogdanovic made 12 of 20 shots from the field, to go along with 13 rebounds and four assists.

Donovan Mitchell, who was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December, added 17 points, while Royce O’Neale had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Udoka Azubuike, who has been out since November with an ankle injury, made his first career start at center and scored five points.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 26 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists for the Nuggets.

Up by one at halftime, the Jazz led by 13 in the third quarter and took an 88-78 lead into the fourth. But Denver made a run, cutting the deficit to three on a fast-break bucket by Monte Morris.

But O’Neale, Jordan Clarkson and Gay all made three-pointers as the Jazz stretched the lead back out to 10. Clarkson finished the game with 13 points.

The Jazz shot 46.7 percent from the field and committed just seven turnovers in the game.

Mike Conley added 10 points and six assists for the Jazz.

Ingles entered the NBA health and safety protocols on Tuesday, and will miss at least the next two games. Gobert had a 102-degree fever and was out with a non-Covid illness, while Whiteside is still recovering from a concussion.

Utah (28-10) next plays at Toronto Friday night.