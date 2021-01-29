Bogdanovic scores 32, Ingles passes Stockton, as Jazz extend winning streak to 11

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz continue to blow past their opponents, and are making history along the way.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his season-high 32 points in the third quarter, while Joe Ingles passed John Stockton to become Utah’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, as the Jazz cruised past Dallas for its 11th straight win, 120-101.

Even without Donovan Mitchell, who missed his second game in the concussion protocol, the Jazz (15-4) had little resistance from the Mavericks as they posted their 10th win by double digits in their streak.

The Jazz still own the best record in the NBA, the first time that has happened this late in the year since the 1998-99 season.

Ingles hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter from nearly the same spot to pass Stockton, who had 845, and become the franchise leader in 3-point field goals made. The Jazz ran out to a 37-11 lead late in the period.

“It’s obviously pretty special,” Ingles said about the record. “To come here seven years ago, and not really have any other opportunities, to put some trust in me, then seven years later to pass one of the all-time greats of this organization. I’m very luck to be here, and I’m glad that I’m able to shoot enough 3s.”

Bogdanovic, who is shooting less than 37% beyond the arc after three straight seasons above 40, is finding his groove after offseason wrist surgery. He made a season-best seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts to finish with a season-high 32 points.

“Just this morning coaches said they want me to shoot more, to be aggressive, but it’s sometimes it’s hard when you’re struggling and you don’t see the ball getting through the net,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m trying to be myself trying and be aggressive no matter what percentage I’m shooting.”

Mike Conley scored 22 points, Jordan Clarkson had 18 and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth consecutive double-double. Juwan Morgan, playing in place of the injured Derrick Favors, had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Morgan even made a pair of 3s as Utah’s long-range shooting comes from just about everyone but Gobert. The Jazz have made 319 3-pointers this season, more than any team in NBA history through 19 games. The victory marked the fifth time Utah has made 20 3-pointers in a game.

The Jazz held the Mavericks to 3-of-19 shooting and a season-low 12 points in the first quarter. In one stretch, the Jazz stole the ball on three straight Dallas possessions.

By halftime, the Mavericks cut the lead to 61-45 on the strength of Luka Doncic’s 17 first-half points. The Jazz committed 12 turnovers in the first two quarters but outrebounded Dallas 31-13. Utah had 12 offensive boards while Mavericks only grabbed 10 defensive rebounds.

“They’re playing together,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “We obviously all realize the whole can be greater than the sum of the parts. Everybody wins when the guys are elevating one another.”

Utah extended the lead back out to 30, before Dallas made a run to get as close as 13 in the fourth quarter. But the Jazz pulled away down the stretch.

In the two games against the Mavericks, the Jazz led for all but 19 seconds.

“This is a very special group,” Conley said. “It starts with our stars, Rudy (Gobert) and Don, two of the most unselfish stars you’re going to find in the league, and that kind of just trickles down to every player on our roster. We just sacrifice for each other.”

The 11 straight wins ties the longest streak in the Quin Snyder era. The Jazz will try to make it 12 in a row Sunday afternoon at Denver.