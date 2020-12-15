Mike Conley adds 16 points, while Rudy Gobert pulls down 20 rebounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his second preseason game since having wrist surgery, as the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns for the second straight game, 111-92.

Bogdanovic made 3 of 7 three-point attempts to go along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Mike Conley, who sat out the first preseason game, scored 16 points, while Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 11 points and 20 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell added 15 points, but made just 5 of 14 from the field. Jordan Clarkson led the bench scoring with 12 points.

The Jazz dominated the boards, out-rebounding Phoenix, 54-37.

After a slow first quarter in which the Jazz scored 19 points, Utah exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Suns, 38-22.

At one point, the Jazz outscored the Suns, 21-0 and 32-6 spanning the second and third quarters.

“We came into this game with a defensive mindset,” Conley said. “Guys were just super-locked in on the defensive end; and things weren’t flowing as smoothly on the offensive end. In the third quarter, we started getting free on some early actions and in transition, so we didn’t have to work so hard scoring the ball.”

Head coach Quin Snyder played his starters a little more in this preseason game, with Bogdanovic, Mitchell, Conley, Gobert and Joe Ingles all playing at least 25 minutes.

“This is really about our veteran guys,” Snyder said. “We’d like to see guys have a chance to play together. The regular season is right around the corner, so you’d like to make sure guys are in good shape for that.”

The Jazz will wrap up the preseason Thursday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.