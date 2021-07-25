Bobby Wood scores first MLS goal for Real Salt Lake, in 3-0 win

SANDY, Utah (ABC 4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake fans could not have asked for a better finish to their Pioneer day.

RSL dominated rival Colorado Rapids with a big 3-0 win, Bobby Wood scored his first goal for RSL. Rubio Rubin added a goal in the 76th minute, his fifth on the year to help dominate their Rocky Mountain Cup rival.

On the defensive end RSL looked in control from the first whistle. David Ochoa only had to make one save en route to his fourth career MLS shutout.

“It’s not easy, like I said for Colorado, actually any team in this league. It’s hard to control them. We always want to go out and try to get a clean sheet,” said Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez. “I think that the players as a collective were all on the same page and grind it out. They had to suffer to keep Colorado off the mark. It’s not easy.

RSL’s first goal was quite a blunder from the Rapids defense. A simple back pass from Lalas Abubakar was mishandled by goalkeeper William Yarborough and the ball trickled across the goal line giving RSL the early 1-0 lead.

RSL stayed hungry, in the 37th minute Albert Rusnak played a ball to the feet of Wood who went on to do the rest. He took on two Colorado defenders and created enough space to take a left footed shot which he put away to give RSL the 2-0 lead.

“I just tried to go to the goal, really. Tried to finish the play off. I think as a team we started off very hungry, and that’s why we got those runs,” said Wood. “We were so aggressive pressing on them and we had a good opportunity going forward and I tried to take advantage of that.”

In his 100th career game with Real Salt Lake, Damir Kreilach picked up an assist in the 76th minute when he played Rubin in on goal.

With the win, Real Salt Lake moves to 7th in the Western Conference standings.

RSL goes back on the road as they will face Houston Dynamo, July 31st in Houston.