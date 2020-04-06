Bobby Wagner and Eric Weddle named to NFL’s 2010’s All-Decade team

52 players and two head coaches selected

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, locking up the anchor of their defense for the foreseeable future. Wagner and the Seahawks completed the lengthy contract negotiation, Friday, July 26, 2019 on the second day of training camp and will keep the All-Pro in the only uniform he has played in as a professional. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The NFL announced the 2010’s All-Decade team today, and two local players made the cut.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was selected as one of six linebackers. Wagner played at Utah State from 2008-2011. Former Ute Eric Weddle, who announced his retirement earlier this year, was one of three safeties selected. Weddle spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers before signing with the Ravens. Last year, he started 16 games for the Rams.

Other players selected include Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Denver’s Von Miller and Houston’s J.J. Watt. The full list of players and coaches can be found below.

Offense

  • QB Tom Brady
  • QB Aaron Rodgers
  • RB Frank Gore
  • RB Marshawn Lynch
  • RB LeSean McCoy
  • RB Adrian Peterson
  • WR Antonio Brown
  • WR Larry Fitzgerald
  • WR Calvin Johnson
  • WR Julio Jones
  • FLEX Darren Sproles
  • TE Rob Gronkowski
  • TE Travis Kelce
  • OT Jason Peters
  • OT Tyron Smith
  • OT Joe Staley
  • OT Joe Thomas
  • OG Jahri Evans
  • OG Logan Mankins
  • OG Zack Martin
  • OG Marshal Yanda
  • C Alex Mack
  • C Maurkice Pouncey

Defense

  • DE Calais Campbell
  • DE Cameron Jordan
  • DE Julius Peppers
  • DE J.J. Watt
  • DT Geno Atkins
  • DT Fletcher Cox
  • DT Aaron Donald
  • DT Ndamukong Suh
  • LB Chandler Jones
  • LB Luke Kuechly
  • LB Khalil Mack
  • LB Von Miller
  • LB Bobby Wagner
  • LB Patrick Willis
  • CB Patrick Peterson
  • CB Darrelle Revis
  • CB Richard Sherman
  • S Eric Berry
  • S Earl Thomas
  • S Eric Weddle
  • DB Chris Harris Jr.
  • DB Tyrann Mathieu

Special Teams

  • P Johnny Hekker
  • P Shane Lechler
  • K Stephen Gostkowski
  • K Justin Tucker*
  • PR Tyreek Hill
  • PR Darren Sproles
  • KR Devin Hester
  • KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Coaches

  • Bill Belichick
  • Pete Carroll

