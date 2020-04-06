Bobby Wagner and Eric Weddle named to NFL’s 2010’s All-Decade team

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, locking up the anchor of their defense for the foreseeable future. Wagner and the Seahawks completed the lengthy contract negotiation, Friday, July 26, 2019 on the second day of training camp and will keep the All-Pro in the only uniform he has played in as a professional. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The NFL announced the 2010’s All-Decade team today, and two local players made the cut.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was selected as one of six linebackers. Wagner played at Utah State from 2008-2011. Former Ute Eric Weddle, who announced his retirement earlier this year, was one of three safeties selected. Weddle spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers before signing with the Ravens. Last year, he started 16 games for the Rams.

Other players selected include Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Denver’s Von Miller and Houston’s J.J. Watt. The full list of players and coaches can be found below.

Offense

QB Tom Brady

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Frank Gore

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB LeSean McCoy

RB Adrian Peterson

WR Antonio Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Calvin Johnson

WR Julio Jones

FLEX Darren Sproles

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Travis Kelce

OT Jason Peters

OT Tyron Smith

OT Joe Staley

OT Joe Thomas

OG Jahri Evans

OG Logan Mankins

OG Zack Martin

OG Marshal Yanda

C Alex Mack

C Maurkice Pouncey

Defense

DE Calais Campbell

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Julius Peppers

DE J.J. Watt

DT Geno Atkins

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Aaron Donald

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Chandler Jones

LB Luke Kuechly

LB Khalil Mack

LB Von Miller

LB Bobby Wagner

LB Patrick Willis

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Richard Sherman

S Eric Berry

S Earl Thomas

S Eric Weddle

DB Chris Harris Jr.

DB Tyrann Mathieu

Special Teams

P Johnny Hekker

P Shane Lechler

K Stephen Gostkowski

K Justin Tucker*

PR Tyreek Hill

PR Darren Sproles

KR Devin Hester

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Coaches