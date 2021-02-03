Blake Anderson announces first Utah State recruiting class

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After getting a bit of a late jump, new Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson revealed his first recruiting class on the traditional National Signing Day.

The class, which includes 19 total players, is comprised of 10 four-year transfers, eight high school signees and one junior college transfer.

“You take into account the coaching change, transition, I think the first recruiting class with any new staff is really important,” said Anderson, who was hired in December after spending the last seven seasons at Arkansas State. “You don’t win championships with your first class, but you sure lose them if you’re not careful.”



Of the 19 players, five signed with Utah State in December and three are return missionaries. Overall, 15 of the players are currently enrolled at Utah State for the 2021 spring semester.



The state of Utah produced the most signees with eight, followed by four players from Texas, two from California, and one player each from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Washington.



In all, Utah State’s 2021 class includes 11 recruits on defense and eight on offense. Of those 11 signees, seven are listed as defensive linemen, to go along with three wide receivers, two defensive backs, two linebackers, two offensive linemen, and one player each at quarterback, running back and tight end.

Of the players signed out of the transfer portal, three are from Arkansas State, including quarterback Logan Bonner, who threw for 18 touchdowns last season as a co-starter.

“He put his name in the portal actually before I made I made the decision to leave, so he was going to leave regardless,” Anderson said about Bonner. “He fits our offense perfectly. So, when I took this job, the opportunity for him to come here was to me a perfect fit.”



HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (5)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown (High School/Last School) Martavious ‘NyNy’ Davis WR 5-10 160 Fr. HS Attalla, Ala. (Etowah HS) Ike Larsen+ DB 5-11 160 Fr. HS Smithfield, Utah (Sky View HS) Tupou Maile DE 6-3 230 Fr. HS South Jordan, Utah (Bingham HS) Jackson Rigby^ TE 6-4 200 Fr. HS Kaysville, Utah (Davis HS) Otto Tia^ WR 6-3 205 Fr. HS Layton, Utah (Northridge H

RETURN MISSIONARIES (3)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown (High School/Last School) Johnson Hansen+^ DL 6-3 270 Fr. HS Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS) Sione Moa+^ LB 6-1 210 Fr. HS Ogden, Utah (Weber HS) Seni Tuiaki+^ DL 6-2 250 Fr. HS Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS)

JUNIOR COLLEGE SIGNEES (1)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown (High School/Last School) Aurion Peoples+^ DL 6-3 290 Jr. JC Lancaster, Calif. (Quartz Hill HS/College of the Canyons)

FOUR-YEAR TRANSFERS (10)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown (High School/Last School) Logan Bonner^ QB 6-1 220 Jr. TR Rowlett, Texas (Rowlett HS/Arkansas State) Brandon Bowling^ WR 5-9 190 Sr. TR McKinney, Texas (Boyd HS/Arkansas State) Byron Hobbs-Vaughns^ DE 6-4 245 So. TR Forth Worth, Texas (Eastern Hills HS/Texas) Patrick Joyner Jr.^ DE 6-2 225 So. TR Homestead, Fla. (South Dade HS/Miami) Maisen Knight^ OL 6-4 300 Sr. TR Salt Lake City, Utah (Judge Memorial HS/Liberty) Jahaziel Lee^ DL 6-2 305 Sr. TR Ponchatoula, La. (Ponchatoula HS/Georgia Tech) Kyle Mayberry^ DB 5-11 180 Sr. TR Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington HS/Kansas) Justin Rice^ LB 6-2 225 Sr. TR Modesto, Calif. (Central Catholic HS/Arkansas State) Calvin Tyler Jr. RB 5-8 215 Jr. TR Beaumont, Texas (Silsbee HS/Oregon State) Quazzel White^ OL 6-3 315 Jr. TR Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln HS/TCU)

+ Announced during December signing period.

^ Enrolled at Utah State for the 2021 spring semester.