PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in 13 years, the Bingham High softball team wins a state championship.

The Miners pulled off a dominating performance over Herriman in the deciding game, 11-5 to win its first title since 2013.

“It just feels so awesome,” said Bingham head coach Mikki Jackson. “We’ve been in that championship game several times since winning that last one. And to finally pull it off in dominating fashion is great.”

Bingham won the first game of the best-of-three series over the Mustangs on Thursday, 3-0.

The Miners took control with a four-run second inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Brenna Cowley.

Rian Howland added an RBI double in the third inning, as Bingham raced out to a 6-0 lead.

Oakley Clark went 4-for-5 win an RBI base hit to give Bingham an 11-1 lead going into the seventh inning.

Kiara Smith hit a grand slam home run for the Mustangs in the 7th, but it was far too little too late, as Shelbee Jones closed it out on the mound, earning an 11-5 victory.

“I was just so proud of the team,” Jones said. “How much we’ve grown even from yesterday’s game to today’s game, we came in fired up.”