Berlin Long, Lila Galea’i win high school golf tournament

AMERICAN FORK (ABC4 Sports) – Some high school golfers were able to get a little closure on their season.

The Utah Section PGA held the 5A/6A Spring Individual Championship at Fox Hollow Golf Course in American Fork on Wednesday, and two of the top golfers in the state came away as champions.

Lehi’s Lila Galea’i shot a 5-under par round of 68 to win the 5A championship, while Lone Peak’s Berlin Long turned in a round of 6-under par 67 to claim the 6A title.

Herriman’s Millie Terrion finished second in the 6A tournament with a 1-under 72, while Davis High’s Victoria Castro was third.

The championship was created due to high school sports being cancelled.

The Utah PGA honored the top 10 from each classification as All-State First Team members.