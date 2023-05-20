WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Members of the Salt Lake Bees made some kids’ days by playing baseball with them Saturday afternoon at the Miracle League field in West Jordan.

Special needs kids got to hit and run the bases with the Bees, and it was difficult to see who was having more fun — the kids or the Bees.

“This is probably the best game that we’ve had all season, because the Bees are playing with us,” said Miracle Leaguer Cole Spencer.

“We’re hanging out with the Braves, the Angels and the Mets Miracle League teams, and we’re having a blast,” said Bees pitcher Kenny Rosenberg. “These guys are hitting it hard and running hard.”

The Miracle League is a national organization that allows kids to play adaptive sports all across the country.

“It’s a wonderful ballpark for all ages and abilities,” said Brian Jolley, head coach of the Braves Miracle League team. “It’s amazing. We’ve seen this park here for years, and have been only able to use it the last few years. It’s a blessing to have it and be able to use it with the kids.”

Click on the video to see Miracle Leaguer Cole Spencer talk about what he calls “the best day of his life.”