SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The final scores for Week 9 of the Utah high school football season are as follows:
- Roy 26, Bountiful 14 (F)
- Sky View 27, Mountain Crest 14 (F)
- American Fork 38, Westlake 7 (F)
- Box Elder 12, Woods Cross 17 (F)
- Bear River 28, Ridgeline 42 (F)
- Snow Canyon 14, Dixie 10 (F)
- Green Canyon 39, Logan 15 (F)
- Alta 43, Skyline 0 (F)
- Layton Christian 48, American Leadership 0 (F)
- Milford 7, Beaver 46 (F)
- Ben Lomond 34, Juan Diego 18 (F)
- Bingham 3, Corner Canyon 38 (F)
- Canyon View 14, Richfield 28 (F)
- Carbon 7, Juan 49 (F)
- Herriman 42, Copper Hills 8 (F)
- Granger 49, Cyprus 0 (F)
- Hurricane 18, Desert Hills 56 (F)
- Duchesne 20, Kanab 6 (F)
- Emery 55, Grand County 14 (F)
- Parowan 13, Enterprise 41 (F)
- Grantsville 12, Union 10 (F)
- Gunnison Valley 24, North Sevier 0 (F)
- Taylorsville 0, Hunter 42 (F)
- Kearns 29, West Jordan 7 (F)
- Lone Peak 24, Lehi 34 (F)
- Manti 49, North Sanpete 3 (F)
- Timpview 42, Maple Mountain 20 (F)
- North Summit 7, Millard 21 (F)
- Whitehorse 12, Monticello 48 (F)
- Morgan 37, Ogden 14 (F)
- Orem 21, Springville 28 (F)
- Park City 52, Tooele 21 (F)
- Spanish Fork 21, Payson 24 (F)
- Pleasant Grove 34, Skyridge 31 (F)
- Riverton 9, Mountain Ridge 34 (F)
- South Summit 44, Judge Memorial 12 (F)
- Salem Hills 14, Timpanogos 35 (F)
- Uintah 8, Provo 42 (F)
- Cedar Valley 21, Wasatch 35 (F)
- Providence Hall 7, Summit 43 (F)
- Pine View 9, Crimson Cliffs 63 (F)
- San Juan 69, Delta 13 (F)
- Mountain View 55, Jordan 37 (F)
- Cokeville 14, Rich 0 (F)
- Viewmont 28, Bonneville 21 (F)
- Queen Creek 21, Brighton 45 (F)
- Cottonwood 37, Hillcrest 7 (F)
- Davis 36, Farmington 35 (F)
- East 16, West 33 (F)
- Fremont 7, Weber 52 (F)
- Highland 7, Olympus 37 (F)
- Syracuse 45, Layton 0 (F)
- Stansbury 47, Murray 0 (F)