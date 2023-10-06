SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The final scores for Week 9 of the Utah high school football season are as follows:

  • Roy 26, Bountiful 14 (F)
  • Sky View 27, Mountain Crest 14 (F)
  • American Fork 38, Westlake 7 (F)
  • Box Elder 12, Woods Cross 17 (F)
  • Bear River 28, Ridgeline 42 (F)
  • Snow Canyon 14, Dixie 10 (F)
  • Green Canyon 39, Logan 15 (F)
  • Alta 43, Skyline 0 (F)
  • Layton Christian 48, American Leadership 0 (F)
  • Milford 7, Beaver 46 (F)
  • Ben Lomond 34, Juan Diego 18 (F)
  • Bingham 3, Corner Canyon 38 (F)
  • Canyon View 14, Richfield 28 (F)
  • Carbon 7, Juan 49 (F)
  • Herriman 42, Copper Hills 8 (F)
  • Granger 49, Cyprus 0 (F)
  • Hurricane 18, Desert Hills 56 (F)
  • Duchesne 20, Kanab 6 (F)
  • Emery 55, Grand County 14 (F)
  • Parowan 13, Enterprise 41 (F)
  • Grantsville 12, Union 10 (F)
  • Gunnison Valley 24, North Sevier 0 (F)
  • Taylorsville 0, Hunter 42 (F)
  • Kearns 29, West Jordan 7 (F)
  • Lone Peak 24, Lehi 34 (F)
  • Manti 49, North Sanpete 3 (F)
  • Timpview 42, Maple Mountain 20 (F)
  • North Summit 7, Millard 21 (F)
  • Whitehorse 12, Monticello 48 (F)
  • Morgan 37, Ogden 14 (F)
  • Orem 21, Springville 28 (F)
  • Park City 52, Tooele 21 (F)
  • Spanish Fork 21, Payson 24 (F)
  • Pleasant Grove 34, Skyridge 31 (F)
  • Riverton 9, Mountain Ridge 34 (F)
  • South Summit 44, Judge Memorial 12 (F)
  • Salem Hills 14, Timpanogos 35 (F)
  • Uintah 8, Provo 42 (F)
  • Cedar Valley 21, Wasatch 35 (F)
  • Providence Hall 7, Summit 43 (F)
  • Pine View 9, Crimson Cliffs 63 (F)
  • San Juan 69, Delta 13 (F)
  • Mountain View 55, Jordan 37 (F)
  • Cokeville 14, Rich 0 (F)
  • Viewmont 28, Bonneville 21 (F)
  • Queen Creek 21, Brighton 45 (F)
  • Cottonwood 37, Hillcrest 7 (F)
  • Davis 36, Farmington 35 (F)
  • East 16, West 33 (F)
  • Fremont 7, Weber 52 (F)
  • Highland 7, Olympus 37 (F)
  • Syracuse 45, Layton 0 (F)
  • Stansbury 47, Murray 0 (F)