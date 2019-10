Beehive Blitz – Week 9

NEW ORLEANS (ABC4 Sports) - After a dismal debut Wednesday night, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic gave Jazz fans a taste of what is to come this season, as both players shined in a 128-127 preseason loss to New Orleans.

Conley and Bogdanovic combined to go 0 for 14 Wednesday against Milwaukee. But against the Pelicans, Conley scored 13 points and dished 7 assists, while Bodanovic made 5 of 8 shots on his way to 15 points.