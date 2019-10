Beehive Blitz – Week 8

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - After playing in his first FIBA World Cup this past summer, Donovan Mitchell said it was strange to play against his Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles.

"It was weird," Mitchell said at Jazz Media Day. "It just felt different. But once the ball was tossed up, I think I said something to him the first play, he said something back, and that's when we got right to being competitive. It was just a great experience. I think for us, just seeing us in a different element. I think that's one thing that was pretty special. We both played well, so I think that's pretty exciting."