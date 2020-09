Beehive Blitz – Week 6

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team. It is the third time that he has received All-NBA accolades after being selected to the All-NBA Third Team in 2018-19 and the All-NBA Second Team following the 2016-17 season.

Gobert was named an All-Star for the first time during the 2019-20 season, owning averages of 15.1 points on 69.3 percent from the field (career-high, second in NBA), 13.5 rebounds (career-high, tied third in NBA), 2.0 blocks (sixth in NBA) and 1.5 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest. His 13.5 rebounds per game was the second-best rebounding average in Jazz franchise history and the most since Truck Robinson grabbed 15.7 per contest during the 1977-78 season.