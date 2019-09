Beehive Blitz – Week 5

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - There was a sea of blue in an ocean of orange in Knoxville on Saturday to watch BYU's stunning comeback win over Tennessee, and the players and coaches noticed.

"Yeah, they were loud," said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. "You could hear them throughout the game, cheering and making a lot of noise. So, it was a cool place to be. It was as nice environment and a great experience for our players, but I think the fans had a great time too."