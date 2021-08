Beehive Blitz – Week 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - The contentious debate about school mask mandates took center stage this past month in the conversation about COVID-19. This comes as students, teachers, and staff prepare to head back to class with hope of some normalcy this year. Case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths began to surge again from the Delta variant in Utah and across the country, pushing ICUs to capacity once more and overwhelming frontline healthcare workers. A number of nurses have quit, some leaving the industry altogether, expressing exhaustion and frustration about those who still refuse to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, doctors are seeing breakthrough cases of COVID-19, but insist that these individuals who contracted the virus would have had much worse symptoms if they weren't vaccinated. Overseas, the United Kingdom, India, and South Korea detected cases of a new mutation called the "Delta plus." But said it's too early to know if this mutation is more vaccine-resistant or contagious than the existing Delta variant. For the immunocompromised, the FDA approved a third dose of the vaccine, which is administered 28 days after the second shot. There will also be availability of a booster shot in the upcoming months, which is given eight months after a person's second dose.