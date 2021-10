Beehive Blitz – Week 10

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Salt Lake City International Airport ranks 8th in the nation for the number of firearms recovered through TSA checkpoints. Agents say it's becoming a regular occurrence.

"Salt Lake City has had 92 firearms brought on carry-on luggage by travelers that were discovered by TSA officers," says TSA Spokeswoman Lori Dankers. "Every time we discover a firearm, we have to cease all screening, make a notification to law enforcement, that passenger is escorted out of the security checkpoint, and everybody who is behind that passenger has to wait for that process to go through."