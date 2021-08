Beehive Blitz – Week 1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4/Associated Press) - Earlier this week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (a United Nations working group) issued a report last released in 2013 that said, "climate change is code red for humanity" and that it is "clearly human-caused." Authors said the planet is getting so hot that in about 10 years, temperatures will surpass a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent.

The 3,000-plus-page report from 234 scientists stated warming is already accelerating sea level rise and worsening extremes such as heat waves, droughts, floods and storms. Tropical cyclones are getting stronger and wetter, while Arctic sea ice is dwindling in the summer and permafrost is thawing. All of these trends will get worse, the report said. For example, the kind of heat wave that used to happen only once every 50 years now happens once a decade, and if the world warms another degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), it will happen twice every seven years.