Beehive Blitz – 1st Round Playoffs

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose suffered a "major" heart attack, but is recovering, according to his wife, Cheryl.

"Early Tuesday morning Dave had a heart attack," Cheryl Rose wrote on Instagram. "The doctors used words like severe, major and widow maker but they went to work and gave us more time together. We are overwhelmed by the love and support from so many and most of all your prayers. Grateful for some incredible guys who stopped by to cheer us up but most of all I'm grateful for my guy! He's the best and I'm glad he's still here."