‘Bear’s Reading Challenge:’ Utah Jazz launch reading challenge for students learning remotely

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Jazz launched “Bear’s Reading Challenge” Wednesday in efforts to engage students learning remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Bear’s Reading Challenge,” named after the Jazz’s mascot, is open to kids in grades K-12 and encourages people to read for at least 600 total minutes from March 25 through April 27.
Teachers, parents, and students can download the reading tracker and learn more.
Utah Jazz officials say students who complete the challenge and submit their information online by April 27 will be entered into a drawing to win Jazz prizes, including a 2019-20 autographed team basketball, autographed jersey, and prize packs.
“Bear’s Reading Challenge” focuses on the program’s “Expand Your Community” pillar, which encourages content, activities and virtual engagement in an effort to stay physically and mentally healthy and active.
