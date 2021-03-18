Beal, Westbrook outduel Mitchell, Ingles as Washington beats Utah, 131-122

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (ABC4 Sports) – It turned into a 2-on-2 duel, and Washington’s duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook proved to be too much for Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and the Utah Jazz.

Beal scored 43 points, Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Jazz 131-122 on Thursday night.

Washington broke a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid against Utah. Their last win against Utah came on Feb. 18, 2016.

Mitchell scored a season high with 42 points for the Jazz, while Ingles added a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers. But the rest of the team struggled on the offensive end, as Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson combined for 13 points on four of 23 shooting.

“We can’t give up four 30-point quarters,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “It’s a collection of things. The urgency that we have on defense needs to improve.”

The Jazz, at 29-11, still have the NBA’s best record but have lost four of six in March. Mitchell, who hit the 40-point mark for the sixth time in his career, says defense is the problem.

“Containing the ball, communication, lack of focus,” Mitchell said. “I’m not sure we’ve had it the past few games. We’ve just got to step up. Without that, we’re going to have nights like this.”

The Jazz have now given up 131 points in two of its last three games, after giving up 131 points just once in the first half of the season, and that was in an overtime game.

“We are not tough enough,” said Rudy Gobert. “We don’t embrace a defensive mindset. We do it when we get down, but we always have to get punched first.”

Beal made 16 of 24 shots for his fifth 40-point game of the season. Westbrook’s 15 rebounds equaled a season high.

“Bradley Beal is one of the best mid-range shooters in the league,” Snyder said. “For Westbrook, it was too easy for him to get us deep, particularly in the back downs and post ups.”

Washington scored 13 straight to take a 23-12 lead with 5:02 to play in the first quarter. The Wizards increased their lead to 64-40 just before halftime, and the Jazz got no closer than 112-105 with 6:20 to play.

The Wizards shot 54.7 percent from the floor and made 30 of 38 free throw attempts. The Jazz struggled from the line, missing 12 free throw attempts. Rudy Gobert was 2 for 10 from the line.

Utah also committed 17 turnovers, resulting in 24 Washington points.

“Teams are just playing more physical,” Mitchell said. “They just wanted it. They played a tough game last night, and you couldn’t tell by the way they played. Teams are going to go out there and try to come at us, whether it’s through physicality or energy. We’ve just got to be ready for it., and I don’t think we have been for the past few games.”

The loss overshadowed a career night for Ingles, who made 12 of 17 shots from the field, including eight of ten from three-point range. The eight three pointers tied a Jazz record for most in a game.

Ingles was more concerned about the lack of defensive intensity by the team.

“We’ve still got a decent record, but we’ve got to play like we want to win a championship,” Ingles said. “I don’t know the exact reason, but we’ve got to come out aggressive on both ends. The last few games, we haven’t felt like they way that we’ve played a lot of the season this year. We know teams are going to give us their best shot night in and night out, and we haven’t been ready for it.”

Royce O’Neale had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Gobert finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Jazz starting point guard Mike Conley was rested ahead of Friday’s game at Toronto.