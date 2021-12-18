Baylor Romney will start at quarterback for BYU in Independence Bowl

Brigham Young quarterback Baylor Romney (16) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

SHREVEPORT, La. (ABC4 Sports) – There has been a major change made just before the start Independence Bowl.

Baylor Romney will start at quarterback in place of Jaren Hall against UAB. Hall got injured in the season finale against USC, and will only be used in an emergency, according to head coach Kalani Sitake. Jacob Conover could also see playing time if something were to happen to Romney during the game.

“We have an opportunity to start a healthy Baylor over a not 100 percent Jaren,” Sitake said during the BYU pregame show. “So we felt that was the best decision for us, and Jaren agrees.”

Hall injured his foot in the victory over the Trojans on November 27th, and has remained in a walking boot ever since.

Romney started two games this year when Hall suffered a rib injury. Romney led the Cougars to victories over South Florida and Utah State.

In four games this season, Romney has completed 41 of 57 passes (71.9) with six touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Romney is 4-0 as a starter in his career at BYU.

BYU and UAB will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ABC4.