SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bryson Barnes wants to explore other opportunities where he could be a starting quarterback.

But he also didn’t want to leave his team in the lurch.

Barnes announced on Monday that he was entering the transfer portal, but will play for the Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern on December 23.

“With Cam [Rising] coming back, I wanted to go explore other opportunities,” Barnes said after Tuesday’s practice. “But I definitely want to finish it out with my guys. These are the dudes I’ve been with since day one. These are the guys you grind through it with. You go through hell with each other. Leaving these guys for my own opportunities just didn’t sit right with me. I just want to finish what we started with the guys.”

With Rising coming back for 2024 to be the starter, and 4-star recruit Isaac Wilson coming in from Corner Canyon High School, not to mention returning backup Brandon Rose, head coach Kyle Whittingham understood Barnes’ decision. But he is glad Barnes is sticking around for one more game.

“It was his idea,” Whittingham said about Barnes playing in the bowl game. “He wants to finish what he started, and he also wants to have a chance to be a starting quarterback. With Cam coming back, barring injury, that would not happen here.”

Usually, when a player enters the transfer portal, he leaves immediately. But considering what Barnes has meant to this program, Whittingham was fine with having Barnes play in the Las Vegas Bowl.

“He’s a guy we wish nothing but the best for,” Whittingham said. “We have a lot of gratitude for what he gave to the program. We’re grateful that he’s playing one last game with us.”

From being thrown into the spotlight at the Rose Bowl two years ago against Ohio State, to leading the team back to a bowl game this year, the most famous pig farmer in Utah football history will always appreciate his time with the Utes.

“I’m going to miss it all,” said the former Milford High star. “I’m playing this game for my guys, and at the end of the day, what I’m going to remember is the relationships that I’ve built and the friendships that I’ve made that are going to last forever. One day, I might forget the football games, but the relationships will stay on forever.”

As for the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern, Whittingham is thrilled the game is close to home.

“It’s a great spot for our fans,” said Whittingham, who has lost his last four bowl games. “Our fans should be able to travel to the game. It doesn’t impact Christmas, so that’s another positive, and our guys are excited.”

“Going back to Vegas and getting back in Allegiant Stadium is going to be fun,” said running back Jaylon Glover. “I’m excited just to have fun with the guys, and finish it off with a bang.”

Utah (8-4) and Northwestern (7-5) will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT on December 23rd from Las Vegas.