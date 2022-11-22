LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State basketball team has to be feeling pretty thankful this Thanksgiving holiday for Steven Ashworth and Taylor Funk.

The two Aggie sharpshooters combined to make 14 of 17 three-pointers, scoring a combined 48 points in a 95-85 victory over Oral Roberts Tuesday night at The Spectrum. The Eagles made it all the way to the Sweet 16 two years ago.

With the win, Utah State remains undefeated on the year at 5-0.

“Old-fashioned shootout,” said Utah State head coach Ryan Odom. “That was incredible. We were able to kind of outlast there at the end. Certainly a lot of things we can learn from. They won’t be the last team that we’ll play that has the ability to spread you out like they do, so it’s great that we have that experience and that feeling to play against a quality team like that that has a legitimate chance and internal expectations to win their league and return to the NCAA tournament.”

Ashworth scored a career-high 30 points, while Funk added 18, as the Aggies made 19 three-pointers, one shy of the school record. The 2006 team made 20 3-pointers at New Mexico State.

Utah State made a blistering hot 51.8 percent of its shots from the field, including 61.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Dan Akin added 12 points off the bench, while Rylan Jones and Max Shulga each scored 10 points for the Aggies.

Utah State led by as many as 14 points in the first half, and took a 49-40 lead into the break.

Oral Roberts rallied back in the second half, eventually tying the game at 77 on two free throws by Carlos Jergens.

But Ashworth buried three 3-pointers in a little over a minute as Utah State pulled away for its fifth straight victory.

“Honestly, it just kind of happened,” Ashworth said about scoring 10 straight points during that stretch. “We were really talking in that timeout about our execution and making sure that we get things tight. I think Taylor (Funk) dribbled baseline and I came behind to corner. He made an extra pass and Rylan (Jones) made an extra pass and I was open in the corner and I hit it. We got the flop call on top of that for a little four-point play action. It naturally just happened. That’s the beauty of this team is we can look to go to any single guy at any moment and we know that that individual is going to be ready to knock down the shot. Tonight, luckily, it was myself.”

Shulga nearly had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Aggies out-rebounded the Eagles, 38-29. Both teams were a little sloppy with the ball, as Utah State committed 19 turnovers, while Oral Roberts turned the ball over 15 times.

Utah State has now scored 90-plus points in three-straight games, making 19 of 31 three-pointers Tuesday night.

“I have no idea,” Jones said when asked how the team was that hot. “You just shoot the shots that they give you, shoot the open shots. You just stay in the gym and get shots up and then shoot your shot in the game. The open man is the best man.”

“We feel we’re good, too,” Odom said. “Certainly, it’s something that we’re proud of, getting the win. Now we move on to the next game and see what’s next.”

All five starters scored in double figures for the Eagles, led by Issac McBride with 19 points.

Utah State next hosts Utah Tech December 1st at The Spectrum.