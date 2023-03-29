LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It appears as though Utah State will be looking for its third head basketball coach in the last four years.

Ryan Odom is expected to be named the new head coach at VCU in the next few days, replacing Mike Rhodes, who left for Penn State.

Odom has spent the last two seasons at the helm of the Aggies, compiling a record of 44-25, including a 26-9 mark this season. Odom led Utah State back to the NCAA Tournament, where the Aggies lost to Missouri in the first round.

Odom has ties to the Virginia area, having served as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech and American University, as well as being the head coach at UMBC. While at UMBC, he coached the Retrievers in the first upset by a No. 16 seed over a No. 1 seed in men’s NCAA tournament history, toppling top-seeded Virginia in March 2018.

Odom took over for Craig Smith at Utah State in 2021, when Smith left to become the head coach at Utah.

No official word has come from VCU or Utah State, but an announcement is expected in the coming days.

Odom has a 170-106 record over the course of his 8-year head coaching career.

Odom played at Virginia-based Hampden-Sydney (a Division III program) in the early-to-mid 1990s, then worked as an assistant at American University and Virginia Tech from 2000-2010. The 48-year-old is 158-100 in his career.