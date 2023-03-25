SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – St. Louis City isn’t playing like an expansion team, and Real Salt Lake found out in person.

João Klauss scored a pair of goals and St. Louis City extended its winning streak to five straight matches to start the season with a 4-0 victory over RSL on Saturday night at America First field.

Only two other MLS teams claimed 15 points in their first five games, the Galaxy in 1996 and Sporting Kansas City in 2012.

St. Louis had already set the record for the best start for an expansion team when it won its fourth last weekend, surpassing the Seattle Sounders in 2009.

Real Salt Lake (1-3-0) won its season opener against Vancouver, but has dropped consecutive games against Seattle, Austin and now St. Louis. RSL is 0-2 at home this season.

This marks the second time RSL has been shut out this season. Real Salt Lake has scored just three goals in four games.

Nicholas Gioacchini, who St. Louis acquired in the expansion draft from Orlando, scored just two minutes into the second half off Eduard Lowen’s corner kick.

Klauss, a Brazilian, added goals in the 61st and 66th minutes. He has five goals so far this season. Rasmus Alm added the final goal in the 76th minute.

Only three other expansion teams have won at RSL: Toronto (2007), Atlanta (2017) and LAFC (2018).

RSL next plays at Columbus April 1st.