LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – The day before Utah Valley plays in the NIT semifinals, it appears as though the Wolverines may be losing its head coach.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, Mark Madsen has been offered the head coaching job at Cal. He is expected to accept the job.

Sources: Barring an unforeseen set of circumstances, Utah Valley's Mark Madsen will be the next head coach at Cal. https://t.co/9hw7Ie3h5A — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2023

Madsen was named the WAC Coach of the Year after leading Utah Valley to the conference regular season championship. After losing in the WAC Tournament semifinals, the Wolverines have beaten New Mexico, Colorado and Cincinnati to advance to the NIT semifinals against Alabama-Birmingham.

The 47-year-old Madsen has been the head coach at UVU the last four seasons, compiling a record of 70-50. But he is 48-20 over the last two years, including a 28-8 record this season.

Madsen graduated from Cal’s arch rival Stanford before an nine-year NBA career with the Lakers and Timberwolves.

If he accepts the job, he would take over for Mark Fox, who was fired a day after his fourth season leading the Bears, which ended with a 3-29 record.

Madsen was not at Utah Valley’s press conference at the Orleans Arena Monday, but is expected to be at the game Tuesday night.

This is Utah Valley’s first appearance in the NIT. If the Wolverines beat the Blazers, they would take on the winner of the Wisconsin-North Texas game in the championship on Thursday.