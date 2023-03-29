SAN ANTONIO (ABC4 Sports) – Without Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, the Utah Jazz needed a scoring boost to end a four-game losing streak. And Talen Horton-Tucker delivered.

Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 41 points, making 15 of 25 shots from the field, as the Jazz pulled away from the San Antonio spurs for a 128-117 victory Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Jazz improved to 36-40 on the year, still a game and a half behind Oklahoma City for the final spot in the play-in tournament with six games left in the regular season.

Horton-Tucker scored 16 of Utah’s first 22 points of the game, and had 26 points at the half.

“Seeing the shots start falling early gave my confidence a big boost,” Horton-Tucker said. “Seeing that early is something a player always wants, so I’m appreciative of that.”

The Jazz were without Markkanen, Olynyk, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay, but still shots 54.4 percent from the field.

Kris Dunn scored 17 points off the bench, while Udoka Azubuike added 12. Ochai Agbaji and Johnny Juzang each had 10 points.

“Obviously Talen was special tonight with 41 points,” said head coach Will Hardy. “But there were a lot of guys contributing on both ends of the floor that not only allowed him to have 41 points, but allowed our team to come out with the win tonight.”

Rookie Malaki Branham led San Antonio with 21 points. Tre Jones, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Devonte’ Graham each added 17.

Former Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic had nine points and nine rebounds in his first NBA game since May 12, 2021. Utah recently signed Samanic to a 10-day contract.

This was Utah’s first victory since March 20th.

“I think our guys have been playing really hard lately,” Hardy said. “It’s good for them to see the reward of that by getting a win.”

The Jazz next play at Boston on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Utah beat the Celtics at Vivint Arena on March 18th, 118-117.