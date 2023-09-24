KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift’s court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Swift was decked out in red and white while watching alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites on a sun-splashed afternoon in Kansas City.

She got quite a show, too. Kelce grabbed a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter, and the reigning Super Bowl champions went on to a 41-10 win.

Kelce did not speak to reporters afterward, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead with Swift by his side.

“He told me at the last minute” that Swift was coming to the game, said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 272 yards and three scores. “Some things with Trav, he says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not, he says it so calmly.”

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Swift has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public, but rumors have been flying about the pop superstar and the football player. They began when Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast that he was disappointed that he didn’t have the chance to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour.

Then, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce said: “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.'”

Just about everyone has been trying to get the dirt on Swift and Kelce, even pestering his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce for details. He was asked about the potential relationship on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

“I don’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce said. “But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think that it’s all 100% true.”

Just about everyone in the Kansas City locker room was left joking about their tight end and their newest famous fan Sunday, including coach Andy Reid, who joked that “I set them up.”

“I’m not a big Swifty,” Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith said. “But maybe she’s a good luck charm. Why not?”

