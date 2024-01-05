Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal, a sign that he may pursue an additional year of eligibility at the college level.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, became the Big Ten’s career leader in yards passing this season. He opted to skip Maryland’s matchup with Auburn in the Music City Bowl.

This was his fourth season playing for the Terrapins. Although one of those was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he also played in five games for Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland.

When asked in November whether he was approaching his final home game at Maryland, Tagovailoa said: “I don’t think I have any years of eligibility left, do I? Yeah, I think this has to be the last one.”

Tagovailoa set a single-season school record with 3,860 yards passing in 2021 and led the Terrapins to three straight bowl appearances.

Elsewhere, Liberty’s record-setting season didn’t come without a cost.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was responsible for a school-record 44 touchdowns, and wide receiver CJ Daniels, whose 55 receptions went for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, have both since entered the transfer portal.

The No. 23 Flames (13-1) ended their season with a 45-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Liberty scored quickly on its opening drive, Salter hitting Bentley Hanshaw with a 17-yard scoring pass with 12:37 to play in the opening period, but that was all the scoring the Flames could muster in the New Year’s Day matchup.

Salter threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores, breaking Malik Willis’ record of 40 TDs responsible for at Liberty.

He was recruited by the staff of Hugh Freeze, now the coach at Auburn.

