SALEM, Va. (AP) — Julianne Sitch became the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to an NCAA championship, guiding the University of Chicago to the Division III title.

Chicago defeated Williams College 2-0 on Saturday for the Maroons’ first NCAA men’s soccer title in program history. The title capped an undefeated season (22-0-1) and set a school record for wins in Sitch’s first year as head coach.

Robbie Pino scored a shot from 28 yards out in the 66th minute and Ryan Yetishefsky added a late goal for the Maroons.

“The credit goes to the team,” Sitch said. “I mean, these guys have never had a female coach before, and they embraced me as one of their own. For me, that will forever be a grateful moment.”

The 39-year-old Sitch was an assistant coach for the Chicago women’s soccer team from 2015-17. She played college soccer at DePaul, setting career records in goals and assists. She also played for several teams in the NWSL, including the Chicago Red Stars.

Sitch is one of only two women coaching a men’s NCAA soccer team in Division III, joining New York University’s Kim Wyant.

