PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There was a busted link at the Linc.

The NFC divisional playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was briefly stopped in the opening quarter Saturday night because of a broken first down chain. The NFL still uses chains connected to two signal poles to measure the distance to a first down.

With the Giants driving midway through the quarter, the game was delayed because of an “administrative stoppage.”

The chain was quickly replaced and the game resumed with the Eagles ahead 7-0.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL