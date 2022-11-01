PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home.

“Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida.

Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

The president often kids about his wife being “a Philly girl” and her rooting interests in the local teams.

“Like every Philly fan, she’s convinced she knows more about everything in sports than anybody else,” Biden joked in September when he hosted the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Biden added Tuesday, however, that if he didn’t root for Philadelphia teams he’d be sleeping alone.

These are heady times for Philadelphia sports fans. Their Eagles are the only unbeaten team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Union will play for the MLS Cup on Saturday, the Flyers have a winning record in the NHL and Joel Embiid and the 76ers are still a huge attraction.

The Phillies are trying to win their first World Series since 2008, and their third championship overall.

The Series was tied at one game each — with a trip to Biden’s White House next season on the line.

