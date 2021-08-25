Another Utah high school football game canceled due to COVID concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The second high school football game of the year to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns has officially been called.

Friday night’s matchup between East High School and Lone Peak High School, set to kick off at East, will be canceled and classified as a “no-contest,” as confirmed by the Utah High School Activities Association to ABC4

The exact circumstances leading up to the decision have not yet be announced by either team, but it is believed that the risk of transmission was a factor.

August 13’s season-opening tilt between Highland and Bountiful was also canceled after a Highland player tested positive for the virus on the morning of the game.

The leadership at the Utah High School Activities Association is putting control of mitigating any COVID-19 related situations in the hands of the school boards. Should any future cancelations be deemed necessary, the game will be called a no-contest.

“The UHSAA governing boards are encouraging local schools and local school districts to work with their local health departments in making decisions regarding COVID-19 in their local school communities,” the association’s Assistant Director Jon Oglesby remarked in a statement to ABC4.com.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as more details are provided.