LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State football team has some 39 new scholarship players this year, so even head coach Blake Anderson has no idea what to expect from his team this season.

“I don’t know what we are at this point,” Anderson said at Mountain West Conference Media Day on Thursday in Las Vegas. “I see what the rankings say we are, but I don’t normally pay attention to those. I don’t know what we are. We’ve got too many new pieces to know exactly what this team can be.”

The Aggies were picked to finish eighth in the 12-team conference, but when Utah State won the title in 2021, they were picked to finish fifth.

“We can be the best team we’ve ever had, or we can go out there and step on each other’s toes every other play,” Anderson said. “I don’t know at this point.”

Sounds like it will be an interesting training camp in Logan. Anderson will take over offensive play calling this year, something he did when he was the head coach at Arkansas State.

“I’ve done it before and I’ve enjoyed it,” Anderson said. “We were successful offensively. I think if we can do a good job of being efficient with our time and communicate well, I feel like we have a chance to be a lot of fun offensively.”

Anderson says despite the lack of experience on the roster, this is the deepest roster as he’s had in his three years with Utah State.

“I hope people will see us use more weapons then we’ve used in the past,” Anderson said. “We’re going to play at a faster pace, and hopefully turn the ball over less.”

Last season, Utah State turned the ball over 27 times, tied for the fourth worst mark in the country.

One position that is settled is at quarterback, where Cooper Legas will for the first time begin the year as the starter.

“He’s healthy, talking 100 miles per hour, and moving even faster,” Anderson said. “I’m pleased with him. He went through the spring and came out of it healthy. He’s probably put on 10-15 pounds of muscle, and honestly looks the best he’s ever seen.”

With a weapon like wide receiver Terrell Vaughn, who has tremendous versatility and speed, the Aggies offense could be explosive.

“He’s one of the most dynamic guys in the league,” Anderson said. “He’s maybe one of the most dynamic guys in the country and our level. He can do so many things. He can line up so many different places, and he can impact the game in so many different ways.”

Utah State kicks off the 2023 season September 2nd at Iowa.