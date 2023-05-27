OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The American Fork High School baseball team beat top-seeded Skyridge twice on Saturday to win its second 6A state title in the last three years.

After winning the first game, 4-1, Ryder Robinson gave the Cavemen an early lead with a 2-run home run in the first inning.

Down 3-0, the Falcons scored seven unanswered runs to take the lead. Mason Thompson was 3-for-3 with four runs driven in for Skyridge.

But the Cavemen rallied by scoring three times in the fifth inning and twice more in the sixth to take the lead. Cooper Jones drove home a couple runs with a single in the fifth. Robinson provided the big blow in the sixth, smashing a two-run double to right.

Robinson went 4-for-4 with five RBI and two runs scored.

“We said from the start that whoever wins Game 2 was going to win the whole thing. So, when we lost game one, we just knew that we didn’t have to panic at all.”

American Fork came into the 6A tournament as a 7-seed, and just two weeks ago was on a 6-game losing streak. But the Cavemen turned it around in the playoffs, winning the state title.

“My mind is blown right now,” said head coach Jared Ingersoll. “Just their resiliency, and we’ve fought through so much adversity this year. I’m so proud of them.”

American Fork finishes the season with a record of 21-12, while Skyridge ends the year 23-9.